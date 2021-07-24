The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Lowered by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 27.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 903,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 342,619 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned about 0.09% of The Southern worth $56,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.90. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total value of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.85.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

