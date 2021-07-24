The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,239 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,044,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,133,000 after acquiring an additional 923,990 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,021,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,626,000 after purchasing an additional 661,088 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 118,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,115,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,163,000 after buying an additional 1,506,311 shares during the period. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.40.

NYSE:TD opened at $65.81 on Friday. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.6521 dividend. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

