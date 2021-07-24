TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 87.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,605 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,995 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TherapeuticsMD were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TXMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,002,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 92,376 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 224.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 533,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 368,982 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,899,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 82,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 348,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 121,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.04 on Friday. TherapeuticsMD, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.93 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.18. The company has a market cap of $408.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.92.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th.

In other news, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares in the company, valued at $107,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,781,707.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918. 8.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TherapeuticsMD Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

