Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) Holdings Cut by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:THR) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,540,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 77,010 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Thermon Group were worth $30,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Thermon Group by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,792,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,278,000 after purchasing an additional 190,814 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 333.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 207,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 159,360 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Thermon Group by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 242,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THR opened at $16.47 on Friday. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $22.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $548.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 411.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.16). Thermon Group had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $73.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thermon Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries worldwide. Its products include electric heating products, such as air heaters and heating accessories, boilers and calorifiers, controlling and monitoring solutions, heat tracing systems, tank heating systems, thermostats, and system accessories, as well as band, strip, tubular, immersion, and process heaters; and gas heating products, including enclosure and explosion proof gas catalytic heaters, gas fired blowers, and has heating accessories that comprise regulators, valves, mounting brackets, and battery cables.

