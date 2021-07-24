TheStreet Downgrades The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) to D+

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

The Chefs’ Warehouse stock opened at $26.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $999.42 million, a PE ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.64. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52 week low of $11.06 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $280.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.59 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 49,571 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $1,741,924.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares in the company, valued at $35,440,692.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 351,571 shares of company stock worth $11,784,005. Corporate insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perry Creek Capital LP lifted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 429.5% in the 1st quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP now owns 277,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 225,100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Six Columns Capital LP acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $6,244,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Chefs’ Warehouse in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 82.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

