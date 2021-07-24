Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $1,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,780,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,364,819.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,248,000.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $1,277,800.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $1,304,400.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total value of $1,268,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $1,285,400.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total value of $1,307,000.00.

On Friday, June 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $1,322,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total value of $1,297,400.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $1,273,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $60.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.44. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $613,097,000 after buying an additional 1,064,561 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,524,000 after buying an additional 944,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,763,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,988,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 335.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,614,000 after buying an additional 660,417 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

