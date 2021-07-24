Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $42,726,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,560,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,138,000 after buying an additional 290,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,046,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,054,000 after buying an additional 210,189 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 64.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 504,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,224,000 after buying an additional 197,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 396.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 197,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,394,000 after buying an additional 157,494 shares during the last quarter. 97.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRNO opened at $68.02 on Friday. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $52.63 and a 12-month high of $68.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.21 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.47.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.15). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 43.23% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $50.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 80.56%.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Terreno Realty from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.63.

Terreno Realty Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

