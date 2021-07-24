Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,331 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,840,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $572,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,240 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 482,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 118,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,790,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 184.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,676 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $56,136,000 after acquiring an additional 244,373 shares during the last quarter.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $202.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $213.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.00.

In related news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AMG opened at $167.22 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $161.84. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.19 and a 52 week high of $180.97. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.