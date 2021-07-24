Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 98.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,149,821 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

IBKR stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $80.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.44. The company has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 16.06%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $1,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,780,611 shares in the company, valued at $426,364,819.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 580,000 shares of company stock valued at $38,570,800. 11.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

