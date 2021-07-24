Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 293 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vista Outdoor were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 1,545.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 563.3% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 352.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.62. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.71 and a 52-week high of $47.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.36. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Vista Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 5,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.87, for a total value of $199,795.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,503 shares in the company, valued at $663,702.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason R. Vanderbrink sold 8,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.48, for a total value of $389,189.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,090.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,305 shares of company stock worth $885,785. 1.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VSTO. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Vista Outdoor from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.60.

About Vista Outdoor

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment offers ammunition products, including centerfire ammunition, rimfire ammunition, shotshell ammunition, and reloading components; and hunting and shooting accessories comprising high-performance hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, decoys, reloading equipment, clay targets, premium gun care products, holsters, duty gear, bags, packs, binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.