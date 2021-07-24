Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in McKesson were worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MCK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in McKesson by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,379,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,550,000 after buying an additional 409,378 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,636,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,343,000 after purchasing an additional 434,162 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,878,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,947,000 after purchasing an additional 64,254 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,855,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,911,000 after acquiring an additional 16,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in McKesson by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,442,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,425,000 after acquiring an additional 232,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

In other news, SVP Sundeep G. Reddy sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.43, for a total value of $87,043.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,384.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.56, for a total transaction of $27,486.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,193 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.33.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $202.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $192.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $141.32 and a 52 week high of $204.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

See Also: How is a price target determined?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.