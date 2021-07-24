Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.
THRY has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thryv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.26.
Shares of THRY stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93. Thryv has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $37.26.
In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $214,486.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 56.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,879,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thryv by 65.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 71,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.
About Thryv
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
