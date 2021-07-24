Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

THRY has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thryv from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, William Blair set a $33.54 price objective on shares of Thryv in a report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.26.

Shares of THRY stock opened at $33.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.93. Thryv has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $37.26.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.20 million. Analysts expect that Thryv will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 7,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.39, for a total transaction of $214,486.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 56.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THRY. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $19,879,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new position in Thryv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,110,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,771,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Thryv by 65.4% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,210,000 after purchasing an additional 71,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Thryv in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

