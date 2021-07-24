TIM (TIMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TIMB opened at $11.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.72. TIM has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.1428 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TIMB. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

