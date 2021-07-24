Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC Grows Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 32.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,532 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $17,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,236,319,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Apple by 9,693.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 358,827.0% during the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares during the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.91.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.56 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $150.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The firm had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

