Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Medical Inc. is focused on the design and development of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s SPORT Surgical System includes a surgeon-controlled robotic platform which incorporates a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures through a single incision. The surgical system also includes a surgeon workstation which provides a surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the robotic platform for controlling the instruments and viewing the inside of a patient’s body in 3D during MIS procedures. Titan Medical Inc. is based in ON, Canada. “

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bloom Burton reiterated a buy rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Titan Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an outperform rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of TMDI opened at $1.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $178.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.74. Titan Medical has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $3.47.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Titan Medical will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMDI. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Titan Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Titan Medical during the 4th quarter worth $477,000. Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Titan Medical during the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Titan Medical during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in Titan Medical during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan Medical (TMDI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.