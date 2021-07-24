Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) released its earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tompkins Financial had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 29.24%.

Shares of TMP stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.54. 21,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,440. Tompkins Financial has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Tompkins Financial’s previous dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 2.92%. Tompkins Financial’s payout ratio is 41.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Romaine sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.38, for a total value of $230,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,820.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis M. Fetsko sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $105,348.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,992.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tompkins Financial

Tompkins Financial Corporation, a community-based financial services company, provides commercial and consumer banking, leasing, trust and investment management, financial planning and wealth management, and insurance services. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management.

