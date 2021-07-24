Tower Wealth Partners Inc. Has $713,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,025 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.9% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,369,178,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 43.1% in the first quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,829,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,168,906 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,044,509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $378.00 price target (up previously from $310.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.96.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $289.67 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $289.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

