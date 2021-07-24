Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 279.6% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toyota Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Toyota Motor in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:TM opened at $179.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $251.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.57. Toyota Motor Co. has a 52 week low of $118.66 and a 52 week high of $185.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $174.94.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.73. The business had revenue of $72.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.78 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 17.33 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

