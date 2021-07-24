Trainline (LON:TRN) Shares Up 1.5%

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) shares shot up 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 315 ($4.12) and last traded at GBX 308.60 ($4.03). 1,300,864 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,592,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 304 ($3.97).

TRN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Trainline from GBX 520 ($6.79) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.70) target price on shares of Trainline in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Trainline from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 348 ($4.55) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Trainline from GBX 519 ($6.78) to GBX 511 ($6.68) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Trainline from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 510 ($6.66) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trainline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 415.80 ($5.43).

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 297.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

In related news, insider Brian McBride acquired 18,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 268 ($3.50) per share, for a total transaction of £50,073.12 ($65,420.85). Also, insider Jennifer Duvalier acquired 4,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 438 ($5.72) per share, for a total transaction of £20,091.06 ($26,249.10).

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

