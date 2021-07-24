Tranche Finance Price Hits $0.85 on Top Exchanges (SLICE)

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 24th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002473 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $16.94 million and $64,794.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002919 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00048407 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00017888 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.70 or 0.00836851 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000337 BTC.

About Tranche Finance

Tranche Finance is a coin. It was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

