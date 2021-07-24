TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will post $8.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.17 million to $8.50 million. TransAct Technologies posted sales of $5.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $36.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.85 million to $36.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $58.37 million, with estimates ranging from $58.36 million to $58.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of TACT stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.02. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $14.15.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the first quarter worth about $118,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 17.7% during the first quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 54,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 25.3% during the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,200 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

