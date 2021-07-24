Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.33% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Translate Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.78.

Shares of TBIO opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.08. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $34.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -130.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that Translate Bio will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 4.3% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 110,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 56.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

