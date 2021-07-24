Trican Well Service (TCW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th. Analysts expect Trican Well Service to post earnings of C($0.07) per share for the quarter.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$149.70 million.

Shares of TCW stock opened at C$2.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$0.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$2.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$660.99 million and a P/E ratio of -9.15.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TCW. National Bankshares upped their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Trican Well Service to C$3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trican Well Service from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.69.

About Trican Well Service

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

