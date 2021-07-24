Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$16.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a C$15.75 price objective (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.94.
Shares of TCN opened at C$14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$9.05 and a 1 year high of C$15.21.
In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,473,575. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029.
About Tricon Residential
Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.
