Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) PT Raised to C$16.00

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.00 to C$15.25 in a report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a C$15.75 price objective (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Tricon Residential from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.94.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of TCN opened at C$14.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$13.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.79. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$9.05 and a 1 year high of C$15.21.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$124.71 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Tricon Residential will post 1.2351428 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey Matus sold 135,508 shares of Tricon Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$1,761,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,473,575. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 197,233 shares of company stock worth $2,564,029.

About Tricon Residential

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.