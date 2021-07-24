TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $237.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) to report $237.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for TriNet Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $234.10 million and the highest is $239.26 million. TriNet Group reported sales of $335.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriNet Group will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TriNet Group.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.36. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $309.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. TriNet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. William Blair assumed coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.78.

Shares of TNET traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,426. TriNet Group has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $87.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.64.

In other TriNet Group news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $145,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $30,104.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,367 shares of company stock worth $4,628,435 in the last 90 days. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,677,000 after buying an additional 21,197 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 40,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 180.5% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

