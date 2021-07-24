Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Position Reduced by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $641,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,823,712 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,126,000 after purchasing an additional 469,307 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,009,289,000 after purchasing an additional 133,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,251,000 after acquiring an additional 266,029 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

In other news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total value of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $54.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.19. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Truist Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.37%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

