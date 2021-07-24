Truist Increases The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $65.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $245.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.05.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 5.5% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 35,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $202,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.7% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 41.0% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares during the last quarter. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

