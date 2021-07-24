Truist Securiti Comments on VSE Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) – Truist Securiti boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for VSE in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Ciarmoli now expects that the construction company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.45.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. VSE had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business had revenue of $164.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.58 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised VSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ VSEC opened at $51.87 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24. The firm has a market cap of $658.96 million, a PE ratio of -144.08 and a beta of 1.54. VSE has a 52 week low of $27.50 and a 52 week high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in VSE in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of VSE by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,967 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of VSE by 16.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,841 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VSE by 15.2% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of VSE by 94.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

About VSE

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified products and services aftermarket company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

