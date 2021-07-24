TRxADE HEALTH (MEDS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect TRxADE HEALTH to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TRxADE HEALTH (NASDAQ:MEDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). TRxADE HEALTH had a negative net margin of 18.74% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 million. On average, analysts expect TRxADE HEALTH to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TRxADE HEALTH alerts:

Shares of MEDS opened at $5.48 on Friday. TRxADE HEALTH has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.70.

MEDS has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered TRxADE HEALTH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised TRxADE HEALTH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of TRxADE HEALTH in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. TRxADE HEALTH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

TRxADE HEALTH Company Profile

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for TRxADE HEALTH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TRxADE HEALTH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.