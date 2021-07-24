Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Boosts Stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 286.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 220,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,429 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 5,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 356,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $4,871,872.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,444,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,798,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 970,034 shares of company stock worth $12,972,597 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QRTEA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.80.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $11.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.01. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $14.62.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 32.63%. Qurate Retail’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

