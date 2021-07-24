Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.92 Million in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 26,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 949.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADS stock opened at $98.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.87. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $128.16.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $3.10. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 9.27%.

ADS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing, loyalty, and payment solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

