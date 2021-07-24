Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Invests $2.99 Million in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 51,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ST. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 54,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,064 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,881 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 775,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,898,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total transaction of $47,560.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,646 shares of company stock worth $3,073,410 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ST. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI raised Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. TheStreet cut Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Shares of NYSE ST opened at $54.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.82. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $37.01 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

