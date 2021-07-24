Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $2.72 Million Investment in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TCBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 150,001 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 436,414 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,967,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000.

TCBI stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $93.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.87.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.75%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.88.

In related news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

