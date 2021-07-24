Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes Position in Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HTHT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Huazhu Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,576,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 217.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,427,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,021 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Huazhu Group during the first quarter worth $88,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 454.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Huazhu Group by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,134,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,075,000 after purchasing an additional 892,619 shares in the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huazhu Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $47.10 on Friday. Huazhu Group Limited has a 12 month low of $32.45 and a 12 month high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.11.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported ($1.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.58. Huazhu Group had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. The business had revenue of $355.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Huazhu Group Limited will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, oya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, and Grand Mercure.

