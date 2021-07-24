Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Shares Sold by No Street GP LP

No Street GP LP reduced its position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) by 37.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 235,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the quarter. Turning Point Brands comprises about 1.6% of No Street GP LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. No Street GP LP’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $12,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Turning Point Brands stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.55. 85,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,639. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $61.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $868.18 million, a P/E ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.25.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.83%.

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 880,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.74, for a total value of $41,131,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Turning Point Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

