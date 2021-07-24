Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

NYSEARCA:PGF opened at $19.02 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.13.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

