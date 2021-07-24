Twinbeech Capital LP Acquires New Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,392 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UMPQ. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter worth about $44,829,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Umpqua by 1,322.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,705,000 after buying an additional 1,504,734 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Umpqua by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,067,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,183,000 after buying an additional 1,390,428 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Umpqua by 456.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,176,657 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after buying an additional 965,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Umpqua during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.58.

UMPQ opened at $18.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.22. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

