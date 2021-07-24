Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Twitter updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

TWTR stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.69. 44,275,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,207,028. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 152.54 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $80.75.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $96,691.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up previously from $56.50) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.97.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

