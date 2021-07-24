Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TWTR. Wolfe Research started coverage on Twitter in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a peer perform rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a negative rating to a mixed rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.97.

TWTR opened at $71.69 on Friday. Twitter has a 1-year low of $35.65 and a 1-year high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a PE ratio of 154.60 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $486,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total transaction of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the first quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

