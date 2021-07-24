Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the social networking company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist upgraded Twitter from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $71.97.

TWTR opened at $71.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.01. The company has a market capitalization of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter has a 52-week low of $35.65 and a 52-week high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 2,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $167,470.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,636 shares of company stock valued at $4,347,214 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

