Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) had its price objective upped by Bank of America from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

TWTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twitter from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.97.

Shares of TWTR opened at $71.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.60 and a beta of 0.76. Twitter has a one year low of $35.65 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.01.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,636 shares of company stock worth $4,347,214 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 142.1% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 172,478 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 101,222 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 22.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $22,019,000 after buying an additional 64,621 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 16.7% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 188,291 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,979,000 after buying an additional 26,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

