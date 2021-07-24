Ubex Price Up 1.5% This Week (UBEX)

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One Ubex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ubex has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Ubex has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $500,679.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00010775 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00254876 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000786 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000491 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,475,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,856,565 coins. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex . Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Buying and Selling Ubex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

