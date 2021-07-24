UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 12,200 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 28.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Gossamer Bio worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOSS. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. 70.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOSS opened at $7.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $564.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39. The company has a quick ratio of 15.82, a current ratio of 15.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.04 and a fifty-two week high of $15.08.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GOSS shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Gossamer Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma; in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with and without nasal polyps; and in Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with chronic spontaneous urticarial.

