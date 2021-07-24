UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $417,000 Stock Position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 36.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,252 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Unitil were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unitil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unitil by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unitil stock opened at $52.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.51. Unitil Co. has a 52-week low of $32.80 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $787.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.58.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Unitil Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unitil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

