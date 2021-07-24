UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 6,029 Shares of PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) by 89.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,029 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.06% of PetMed Express worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in PetMed Express by 23.0% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in PetMed Express by 14.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in PetMed Express by 19.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS opened at $27.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.62. The company has a market cap of $562.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 0.58. PetMed Express, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $57.00.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.

Separately, Sidoti lowered shares of PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

