UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AKBA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 1,963.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,447,927 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 1,377,752 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 2,488.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,134,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,840,000 after buying an additional 1,090,721 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,368,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,868,000 after buying an additional 971,438 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 213.9% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 922,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after buying an additional 628,925 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,134,000. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AKBA opened at $2.47 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $395.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.76.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.12). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.29% and a negative net margin of 151.39%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.57.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

