UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 7,542 Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) by 20.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KREF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 290.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 187,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 139,220 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 14,372 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 190.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 195,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 39,014 shares during the period. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

KREF opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a current ratio of 420.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.81 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.73.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 50.52% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 88.21%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KREF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.33.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

