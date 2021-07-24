UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fluidigm were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 37,970 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fluidigm by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 129,448 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluidigm in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,684,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Fluidigm by 78.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,028,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 451,502 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fluidigm alerts:

Fluidigm stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.58. Fluidigm Co. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Fluidigm (NASDAQ:FLDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19). Fluidigm had a negative net margin of 38.98% and a negative return on equity of 28.73%. The business had revenue of $32.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.86 million. Equities analysts forecast that Fluidigm Co. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fluidigm from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fluidigm from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Fluidigm Company Profile

Fluidigm Corporation creates, manufactures, and markets technologies and life sciences tools worldwide. It offers analytical systems comprising Helios, a CyTOF system, Hyperion imaging system, Hyperion tissue imager, and flow conductor; and assays and reagents, including Maxpar reagents and Maxpar human immune monitoring panel kit and workflow., as well as Maxpar direct immune profiling assays and IMC panel kits for immuno-oncology.

Featured Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluidigm Co. (NASDAQ:FLDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.