UBS Group AG Acquires 3,213 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 50.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,347,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,040,000 after purchasing an additional 39,362 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 385.9% in the 1st quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 91,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 73,052 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 251,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROIC stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.54. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.63 and a 52 week high of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.82.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROIC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.10.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

