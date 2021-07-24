UBS Group AG Acquires 38,127 Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 373.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,127 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,240,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,588,000 after acquiring an additional 170,944 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 137,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,231 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Checkpoint Therapeutics by 330.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CKPT opened at $2.74 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $5.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.54.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 15,942.43% and a negative return on equity of 74.75%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

